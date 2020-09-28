CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.
CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
Shares of CBTX opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73.
In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
About CBTX
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
