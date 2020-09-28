CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

CBTX has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of CBTX opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

