CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. CBTX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $400.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

