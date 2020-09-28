CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CECE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,801.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.