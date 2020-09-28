Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

CDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE:CDR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 370,818 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 371.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 300,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 237,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.