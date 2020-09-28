Cedar Woods Properties Limited (CWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other Cedar Woods Properties news, insider Nathan Blackburne 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. The company is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. It offers small affordable housing lots at its residential estates and luxury apartments at boutique waterfront developments.

