Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Celsius stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.12 and a beta of 1.55. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,721 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

