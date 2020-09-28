CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.37.

NYSE CNP opened at $18.99 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

