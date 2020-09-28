Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAGDF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CAGDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 11,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,744. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.