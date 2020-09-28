Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Central Federal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Central Federal has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Federal by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 204,333 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Central Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Central Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Central Federal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Central Federal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

