Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

