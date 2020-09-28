CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CENTRICA PLC/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.00 on Thursday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.