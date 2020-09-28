Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $354.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.11 per share, for a total transaction of $207,638.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,357,367.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $52,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,340,391.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 278.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 84.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

