CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CEVA. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

CEVA opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $834.95 million, a P/E ratio of 538.29 and a beta of 1.42.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,453,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $741,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,512,354.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CEVA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in CEVA by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

