CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CFN Enterprises stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. CFN Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
About CFN Enterprises
