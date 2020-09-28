CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CFN Enterprises stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. CFN Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

