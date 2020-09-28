Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) PT Raised to $3.75

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHPRF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Sunday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of CHPRF stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

