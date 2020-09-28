Chardan Capital Increases Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target to $110.00

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FBRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Forte Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $549.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 516.31%. On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

