Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of Chiasma stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raj Kannan bought 10,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $71,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chiasma by 799.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chiasma by 166.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chiasma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

