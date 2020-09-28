Chimpion (BNANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.19 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $31.19 million and approximately $602,160.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009025 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00254669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00097466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.01586887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00188119 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

