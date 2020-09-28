Chimpion Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Chimpion has a market cap of $30.77 million and $612,578.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00008878 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00099880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.01556597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00193743 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

