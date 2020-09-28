China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CEA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the second quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 139.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

