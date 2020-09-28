CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY remained flat at $$24.12 during trading on Monday. 13,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

