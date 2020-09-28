China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

