China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
