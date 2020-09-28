CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Update

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHRYY remained flat at $$29.15 during trading hours on Monday. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. CHORUS LTD/S has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CHORUS LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

