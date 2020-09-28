ChronoCoin (CRN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $35.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChronoCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054253 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChronoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChronoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.