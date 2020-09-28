Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $180.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.00.

CHDN stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

