Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $180.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.00.
CHDN stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
