Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVASF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cielo in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Cielo stock remained flat at $$6.76 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Cielo has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

