Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $352.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2021 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.11.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $327.17 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.