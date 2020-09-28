Citigroup Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $70.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIS. Guggenheim raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after buying an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after buying an additional 1,278,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 90.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.