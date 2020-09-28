Citigroup Cuts Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $32.00

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WW. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.36.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

WW stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.0% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after buying an additional 37,051 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.