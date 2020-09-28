Citigroup Cuts Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $32.00

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WW. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.36.
WW stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.0% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after buying an additional 37,051 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
