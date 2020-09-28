Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $370.18. 28,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,355. ASML has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $402.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASML will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.