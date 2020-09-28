Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens & Northern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 1,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,731. The company has a market cap of $245.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO J Bradley Scovill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Dorwart bought 1,764 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,463.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,751 shares of company stock worth $154,746. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 290.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

