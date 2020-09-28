Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.90. 19,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $94.17 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

