City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. City presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. City has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $906.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City by 116.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,532 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in City by 428.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in City by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of City by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 182,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of City by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

