Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Now Covered by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIVB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

