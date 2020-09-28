CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

