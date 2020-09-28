Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Down 81.4% in September

Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the August 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCTC opened at $0.01 on Monday. Clean Coal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc develops patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel. The company has various processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter used for various applications, such as coal-fired power stations, chemical byproduct extraction, and as a source fuel for coal-to-liquid technologies; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

