Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Down 81.4% in September

Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the August 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCTC opened at $0.01 on Monday. Clean Coal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
