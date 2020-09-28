Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $478.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 39,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

