Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EMO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,007. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.
About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
