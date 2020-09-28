Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,007. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the second quarter worth about $1,570,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 475,470 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 323,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 163,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,297,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 114,486 shares in the last quarter.

About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

