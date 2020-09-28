CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $24.70 on Monday. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Investec raised CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

