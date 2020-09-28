CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Up 223.4% in September

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,700 shares, an increase of 223.4% from the August 31st total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DOCRF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 516,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,980. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Thursday.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

