CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

DOCRF opened at $1.56 on Thursday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

