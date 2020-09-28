Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.38 Million

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce $143.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.50 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $136.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $571.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.68 million to $581.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $606.36 million, with estimates ranging from $591.61 million to $621.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. 440,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.