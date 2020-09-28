Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce $143.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.50 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $136.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $571.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.68 million to $581.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $606.36 million, with estimates ranging from $591.61 million to $621.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. 440,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

