CohBar (CWBR) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is one of 709 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CohBar to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CohBar and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar 0 0 2 0 3.00 CohBar Competitors 7221 19686 37572 1506 2.51

CohBar presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 692.08%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.72%. Given CohBar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CohBar is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CohBar and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar N/A -$13.05 million -3.37 CohBar Competitors $1.93 billion $235.94 million -1.21

CohBar’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CohBar. CohBar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of CohBar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of CohBar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CohBar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar N/A -167.24% -101.33% CohBar Competitors -3,746.79% -191.96% -32.74%

Volatility & Risk

CohBar has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CohBar’s competitors have a beta of 0.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CohBar beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its lead MBT candidate is CB4211, a novel optimized analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial-derived peptide for the treatment of NASH and obesity. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

