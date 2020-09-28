CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $788,293.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00099880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.01556597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00193743 BTC.

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

