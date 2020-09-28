Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $786.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 226,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 455.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 126,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

