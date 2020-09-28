Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

