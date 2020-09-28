Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Commscope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Commscope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

