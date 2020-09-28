Comparing Altimmune (ALT) and Its Peers

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) is one of 709 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Altimmune to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altimmune and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune -858.94% -50.83% -41.15% Altimmune Competitors -3,746.79% -191.96% -32.74%

40.5% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Altimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune’s rivals have a beta of 0.42, indicating that their average stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altimmune and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altimmune Competitors 7221 19686 37574 1506 2.51

Altimmune presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.32%. Given Altimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altimmune and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $5.80 million -$20.52 million -12.55 Altimmune Competitors $1.93 billion $235.94 million -1.27

Altimmune’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altimmune. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altimmune rivals beat Altimmune on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer. The company also develops veterinary product candidates. It has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. Altimmune, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

