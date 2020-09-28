Comparing Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) and Abtech (NYSE:ABHD)

Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) and Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Abtech and Denison Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abtech -825.89% N/A -617.65% Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abtech and Denison Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abtech 0 0 0 0 N/A Denison Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Abtech has a beta of -4.46, suggesting that its share price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denison Mines has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Abtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abtech and Denison Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abtech $570,000.00 4.78 -$3.79 million N/A N/A Denison Mines $11.72 million 22.38 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -20.95

Abtech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denison Mines.

Summary

Denison Mines beats Abtech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abtech Company Profile

Abtech Holdings, Inc., an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc. The company offers Smart Sponge Popcorn for various filtration applications; Ultra-Urban Filter, a modular filtration unit for use in curb opening and top down storm drains, and to treat storm water runoff for new or retrofitted sites by absorbing oil and grease, and capturing trash and sediment; and End-of-Pipe Water Treatment Systems to treat individual catch basins It also provides Smart Pak for use in new or existing end-of-pipe systems, such as vaults; and Absorbent Booms and Line Skimmers to absorb and permanently encapsulate hydrocarbons resulting in no dewatering of oily water during removal. In addition, the company offers Passive Skimmers to absorb and encapsulate hydrocarbons by floating directly on the water in catch basins, sumps, oil/water separators, and marine fueling stations; and Bilge Skimmer for permanently encapsulating the petroleum hydrocarbons that appear as oily sheen in the engine compartment during normal boat operation. Further, it provides industrial process water systems to purify well or surface makeup water streams for various plant requirements; and develops de-oiling solutions for the produced water market for the removal of free oil. The company serves the oil and gas industry, and spill prevention and control markets. Abtech Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

