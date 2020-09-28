Comparing Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HomeStreet pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $352.04 million 1.65 $17.51 million $1.70 15.01 Eagle Bancorp Montana $70.62 million 1.65 $10.87 million $1.95 8.77

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HomeStreet and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 3 2 0 2.40 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 2 0 3.00

HomeStreet currently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.12%. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 13.45% 8.19% 0.81% Eagle Bancorp Montana 18.85% 13.22% 1.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana beats HomeStreet on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also offers consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 60 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 32 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; agricultural loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats. In addition, the company offers wealth management and mortgage loan services. It operates 22 branch offices and 19 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brands. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

